117 New COVID-19 Cases In J&K, No Virus-related Death

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 117 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 3,29,125 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the 117 fresh cases, 55 were from Jammu division and 62 from Kashmir division in the UT, the officials said. They said Rajouri district recorded the highest number of 40 cases followed by 33 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 1,513 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients was 3,23,190, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic remained at 4,422 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.