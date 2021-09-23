1,171 Fresh Cases And 11 Covid-19 Deaths In Andhra Pradesh

The cumulative Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 20,43,244 as 1,171 were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The total recoveries increased to 20,15,387 with 1,207 more getting cured of the infection, the latest bulletin said.

The overall toll touched 14,108 with 11 fresh fatalities in a day.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 13,749.

East Godavari reported 255 fresh cases, Chittoor 158, Krishna 147, SPS Nellore 145, Prakasam 141 and Guntur 101.

West Godavari logged 94 while the remaining six districts added less than 50 new cases each.

Chittoor and SPS Nellore reported three more coronavirus deaths each, Krishna two, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each in a day.

