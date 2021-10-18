1,192 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths In TN

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 1,192 new infections and 13 deaths with Chennai and Coimbatore districts accounting for 150 and 130 fresh cases respectively. The number of the cases took the tally to 26,88,284 till date.

The day recorded 13 deaths - four in private hospitals and nine in government facilities. The death toll has risen to 35,912 so far.

With 1,423 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged after treatment today, the cumulative recoveries stand at 26,37,802. The number of active cases, including those in isolation as of today, remained at 14,570, according to a bulletin.

With one death in Chennai, the COVID-related fatalities in the city rose to 8,527. The active cases remain at 1,774 and the total number of cases mounted to 5,52,920. The recoveries, including 166 discharged today, stand at 5,42,619, the bulletin said.

