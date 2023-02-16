12 Cheetahs From South Africa To Arrive In Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park On Feb 18

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said that twelve cheetahs will be flown in from South Africa to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on February 18. According to the Minister, out of the 12 cheetahs, 7 are male while 5 others are female.

As per DG Wildlife SP Yadav, Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster took off from South Africa from the Hindon airbase on Thursday morning carrying 12 cheetahs to the country. He also noted that the IAF is not charging any amount for bringing the felines to India.

12 cheetahs including 7 male and 5 female cheetahs are being brought to India from South Africa on 18th February: Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav



"IAF's C-17 Globemaster took off for South Africa from Hindon airbase today morning to bring 12 cheetahs to the country. IAF not charging any amount for this task," DG Wildlife SP Yadav said, ANI reported. Adding further, the official said that on February 18, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will release the 12 cheetahs in Kuno National Park.

Reintroduction of cheetahs in India

The government has reintroduced cheetahs in India, seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat. In September, PM Modi under the 'Project Cheetah'-- the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, released 5 cheetahs which were brought in from Namibia to KNP.

Sharing the details of these cheetahs in KNP, SP Yadav said, "All the cheetahs have adapted well to their surroundings in Kuno National Park. All cheetahs are keeping well except one named 'Sasa'."

Notably, the second batch of cheetahs is being brought to the country after India and South Africa had in January signed an MoU to transport cheetahs from the African country and reintroduce them in Kuno.

According to the ‘Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India’ prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India, around 12-14 wild cheetahs that are ideal for establishing a new cheetah population would be imported from African countries as a founder stock for five years initially and then as required by the programme.

(With inputs from PTI)