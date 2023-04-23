12 Children Evacuated After Fire At ICU In Dungarpur Medical College In Rajasthan

12 children were rescued after a fire broke out in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur medical college on Saturday night, informed officials. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the medical college was engulfed by fire. However, Dr. Mahendra Damor told ANI that three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Fire doused, children evacuated from the hospital

“We got the information from the hospital about the fire incident in the newborn ward. I went with my team along with three vehicles. There was smoke, but we doused off the fire & safely evacuated the children,” he said.

