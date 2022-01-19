12 deaths, 13,398 coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 12 deaths and 13,398 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, according to a Health Department bulletin.

A total of 9,031 people have died due to the infection in the state so far.

Three deaths were reported from Jaipur, two each in Bikaner and Jodhpur and one each in Alwar, Ajmer, Dausa, Kota and Sikar.

The maximum 3,310 cases were recorded in Jaipur, 1,244 in Alwar, 1,212 in Jodhpur, 876 in Udaipur, 587 in Ajmer, 568 in Chittorgarh, 429 in Kota, 382 in Sikar and 380 in Pali. According to the data, 8,213 people got cured from the infection in the state on Wednesday and at present 74,561 people are under treatment in the state. PTI AG RDK RDK

