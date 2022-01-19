12 deaths, 8,847 fresh Covid cases in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) Twelve more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Wednesday as 8,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 8,73,337, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,136 people have died from the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,918 fresh cases.

Faridabad (1,285), Karnal (437), Panchkula (452), Sonipat (326), Ambala (593) and Sonipat (649) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases.

While six fatalities were reported from Karnal district, Gurugram reported two, Sonipat, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra reported a fatality each, as per the bulletin.

The recovery rate was 92.04 per cent, the bulletin said, while the cumulative recoveries so far after the outbreak of the pandemic are 8,03,834. PTI SUN RDK RDK

