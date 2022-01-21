12 Deaths, 9,655 Fresh Virus Cases In Haryana

Twelve more Covid related deaths were reported in Haryana on Friday as 9,655 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 8,92,550, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10.154 people have died from the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 3,509 fresh cases.

Faridabad (911), Karnal (443), Panchkula (547), Sonipat (590), Ambala (451), Hisar (340) and Rewari (362) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases.

While four fatalities were reported from Yamunanagar, three were reported from Gurugram, two from Nuh while Panipat, Karnal and Faridabad, reported a fatality each, as per the bulletin.

The total active cases in the state were 62,016.

