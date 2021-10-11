12.8% Of Kerala Population Faces Mental Health Issues: Health Minister Veena George 

Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated on Sunday that 12.8 % of the state's population has mental health difficulties that require medical attention, but only 15% of those who need it seek it. People are not reaching out to treatment centres and medical institutions because they are ignorant of such facilities, according to data released on World Mental Health Day by the Kerala Health Minister.

On World Mental Health Day, George opened an online seminar hosted by the Department of Psychiatry, Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chapter, Indian Psychiatric Society, Kerala, and Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad. She stressed the importance of raising mental health awareness in the post-COVID environment, saying that individuals are particularly stressed after COVID due to a variety of causes, whether financial or otherwise. She went on to say that everything is moving online, including studies, and that children's mental health should be prioritised.

'Misconceptions about mental health need to be rectified'

George stated that the Health Department is vigorously pursuing this aim with everyone's help. She emphasised the importance of mental health counselling in a post-COVID-19 environment, saying that people's physical and mental health is crucial for any society's survival and progress. She noted that there are societal misconceptions about mental health that need to be rectified through effective awareness campaigns, which she is working on.

"Along with the health of the body, the health of the mind is also very important. Everyone needs to pay attention to identify ailments, pains and diseases and seek timely treatment. But it is a fact that most people are not able to diagnose mental health problems, symptoms and conditions and seek scientific treatment. It is important to note that most people do not have an accurate understanding of mental health," said George.

'Critical to ramp up mental health awareness'

World Mental Health Day significance

World Mental Health Day is marked on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health concerns and mobilise actions to support mental health. It's a global day dedicated to mental health education, awareness, and activism in the response to social stigma.

It was established in 1992 at the request of the World Federation for Mental Health, which is a global mental health organisation with members and contacts in over 150 countries. Thousands of supporters gather on this day every October to commemorate the annual awareness campaign to raise awareness of mental illnesses and it's severe effects on people's lives all around the world.

In some countries, such as Australia, this day is part of a week-long awareness campaign, such as Mental Health Week. WHO supports World Mental Health Day by promoting awareness about mental health concerns through its strong ties with health ministries and civil society organisations around the world. The WHO also assists in the creation of technical and communication materials.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Veena George/Facebook)