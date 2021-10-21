12 fresh cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 55,043

Itanagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,043 on Thursday as 12 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 138 active cases, while 54,625 people have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 19 on Wednesday, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 99.24 per cent.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 48, followed by Namsai (20), Tawang (15) and Shi Yomi (11), Jampa said.

The northeastern state has so far tested over 11.77 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,345 on Wednesday, he said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.89 per cent.

A total of 12.71 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said. PTI UPL ACD ACD

