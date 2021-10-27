12 fresh cases take Nagaland’s COVID tally to 31,759

Kohima, Oct 27 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 31,759, a health department official said.

Single-day recoveries outnumbered the fresh infections as 15 more patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The death toll remained at 681 as no new fatality was reported for the second consecutive day.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Dimapur, two from Phek district and one each from Kohima and Mokukchung districts, the official said.

Nagaland currently has 222 active COVID-19 cases, while 29,822 people have recovered from the infection and 1,034 coronavirus patients migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the northeastern state now stands at 93.90 per cent.

As many as 392,872 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said a total of 11,86,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 708,115 persons till Tuesday. PTI NBS MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)