12 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Haryana

Haryana reported no new COVID-related death while the state added 12 new infections Saturday, pushing the total case tally to 7,71,061, a government bulletin said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Gurugram district.

The total active cases in the state stood at 91 while the overall recoveries was 7,60,898.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)