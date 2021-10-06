12 IAS, 5 PCS Officers Transferred In Punjab

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 12 IAS and five PCS officers with immediate effect, according to an official order.

Senior IAS officer Ravneet Kaur has been appointed as special chief secretary, labour, with additional charge of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, while special chief secretary V K Janjua has been posted as financial commissioner, revenue and rehabilitation.

IAS officer A Venu Prasad has been given the posting of additional chief secretary, parliamentary affairs, in addition to his existing charge of chairman-cum-managing director of Punjab State Power Corporation and CMD of Punjab State Transmission Corporation.

Alok Shekhar has been given the charge of principal secretary, medical education and research, while V K Meena has been posted as secretary, defense services welfare.

Vikas Garg is the new secretary, health and family welfare, while Arun Sekhri is the new registrar, cooperative societies, as per the order.

P K Agrawal has been posted as director, social security, women and child development. Vinay Bublani, who is chief administrator, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority, has been given the additional charge of director, town and country planning.

Sanjay Popli has been appointed as chief executive officer, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and B Srinivasan has been given the charge of director general, school education.

Uma Shankar Gupta has been posted as additional CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, in addition to his existing charge of additional managing director, Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation.

Among the five Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers who have been shifted are Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, Jyoti Bala and Manjit Singh Cheema.

