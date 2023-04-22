12 Injured After Bus-truck Collision In UP's Ayodhya; CM Yogi Extends Condolences

A shocking accident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh where a passenger bus collided with a truck. The incident happened on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in Ayodhya late Friday evening.

As many as 12 people are injured and some causalities have also occurred, informed Adyodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar. He stated the rescue operation has been completed.

"Around 12 people have been sent to the hospital. Five have been sent to the district hospital and seven to medical college. Some casualties also occurred. The rescue operation has been completed," the DM said.

Uttar Pradesh | At least 12 people injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/l7MvdSHCQZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath took stock of the accident and expressed his grief. He directed officials to immediately swing into action and wished speedy recovery for those injured.

CM Yogi's office tweeted in Hindi, "Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in district Ayodhya. Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them with proper treatment and speed up the relief work. Also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured".

Further details on casualties are awaited.