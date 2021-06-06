12 Kgs Of Heroin Worth Rs 78 Crores Seized By DRI At Hyderabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized about 12 kgs of Heroin which is worth Rs 78 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Hyderabad. Based on specific Intelligence information, officers of DRI intercepted two lady passengers from Uganda and Zambia at Hyderabad Airport.

On June 5, DRI officials intercepted a lady passenger from Ugandan when she came to RGIA to collect her missing baggage. She had arrived in Hyderabad from Zimbabwe via Johannesburg and Doha a few days before. The baggage was examined and found to have concealment in the sides. The powder was recovered and tested positive for the presence of Heroin. The Drug was seized and the person was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

Later, during the early hours of June 6, officers of DRI intercepted a Zambian lady passenger who flew from Zambia via Johannesburg and Doha. Detailed examination of her baggage resulted in the recovery of off-white powder from beneath the Pipe rolls which was brought in the baggage. The substance tested positive for Heroin. The Drug was seized and the person was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

Heroin worth Rs 70 Crore Seized At Chennai Airport

Around 10 kg heroin worth ₹ 70 crores has been seized at Chennai International Airport following which, two African ladies were arrested. Based on the information that narcotics drugs are likely to be smuggled into India, a high alert was maintained at the Airport. Two young African lady passengers who had arrived by Qatar Airways flight 528 from Johannesburg via Doha were intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying narcotics.

