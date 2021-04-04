12 Maoists Killed In Sukma-Bijapur Encounter, 1 Jawan Missing; HM Holds High Level Meeting

Elaborating on the details of a deadly encounter between security forces and Maoists at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chattisgarh, Sundarraj Pattilingam, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, has confirmed that one jawan is still missing since yesterday. The Bastar Range IG affirmed that 12 Maoists were killed in the encounter that broke out last night and as many as 16 of them were left injured. The search operations continue for the one missing CoBRA jawan who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, Pattilingam said.

Addressing reporters on Sunday evening, the Bastar Range IG also said that security officials are yet to recover 7 AK-47s, 1 LMG and 2 SLRs, which were lost during the encounter. Giving an update on the recovery of jawans, Pattilingam said that 13 officials are receiving treatment in Raipur whereas 18 jawans have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur. He confirmed that all the jawans are stable and are responding well to the treatment.

Forces ambushed by 400 Maoists

As per sources, security forces while hunting for Maoist commander Hidma were ambushed on Saturday, following which an encounter broke out. The security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. As per officials, 22 jawans have been martyred in the encounter. The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

According to the initial reports, the encounter lasted for over 3 hours and severe damage was inflicted on the Maoists as well. An emergency meeting of DGP DM Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Ashoke Juneja and other officers was held in Raipur.

Home Min takes stock of situation

Cutting short his campaign in Assam, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel returned to his state to take stock of the situation. The Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter, who has also curtailed his campaigning for the assembly polls and returned to the national capital. The Home Minister has assured all possible help to Baghel and asserted that the forces will come out victorious in the battle against Maoists.

HM Shah has also called for a high-level meeting at his residence in the national capital. Sanjay Chander, Special DG CRPF, is also present at the meeting which is currently underway.