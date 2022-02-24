12 missing as boat capsizes in Jharkhand; rain hampers rescue operation

Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) At least 12 people went missing after a boat capsized in the Barakar river in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Thursday, an official said.

Unseasonal rain is affecting the rescue operation.

"About 16 to 18 people were in the boat that capsized at around 7 pm. Four persons were rescued by the locals. Search is on for around 12 others," Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz told PTI.

The four have been sent to a hospital.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers are on their way from Deoghar to the accident spot at Birgaon, Mumtaz said.

The deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police are camping at the site beside the Barakar river, the main tributary of the Damodar.

Earlier reports had said that the boat capsized in the Damodar river.

In a Twitter post, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "Unfortunate information has been received about the boat capsizing near Birgaon in Jamtara district. The team of district administration and NDRF is doing the work of rescue operation." The administration is facing difficulties in the rescue operation owing to rain.

A part of Jharkhand is witnessing a spell of winter rain due to western disturbance. PTI SAN NAM NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)