12 New Cases In J&K; Five Districts Declared COVID-19 Hotspots

The Jammu and Kashmir Government informed that 12 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), (11 from Kashmir division and 1 from Jammu division), have been reported on Tuesday thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 380.

"Based on the results and number of active cases and other parameters, five districts namely Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Srinagar and Jammu have been identified as hotspot districts in the UT", Rohit Kansal, Government Spokesperson said.

"Out of 380 positive cases, 294 are Active Positive, 81 have recovered and 05 have died. Moreover, 10 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged, 03 from Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu, 01 from Chest Disease Hospital Jammu, 02 from DH Ganderbal, 03 from SKIMS Bemina and 01 from SKIMS Soura," an Official bulletin read.

READ | COVID-19 Testing Rate Reaches 703 Per Million In J&K, 2nd Highest In The Country

People under isolation, surveillance

Furthermore, till date, 62,493 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which includes 6,032 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 248 in Hospital Quarantine, 294 in hospital isolation and 17,421 under home surveillance. Besides, 38,493 persons have completed their surveillance period. The bulletin further said that out of 9,220 test results available, 8,840 samples have tested as negative till April 21, 2020.

READ | Pakistan Army Trying To Push Terrorists Into J&K Amid The Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

District-wise breakup

Providing the district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Bandipora has 91 positive cases wherein 74 are active positive, 16 recovered and one has died; Srinagar has 79 positive cases with 54 Active Positive, 24 recovered and one death; Baramulla 45 has 39 active cases, four recovered, and two deaths; Kupwara has 33 positive cases with 27 Active Positive and six recovered; Shopian has 32 positive cases with 30 Active Positive, two recovered; Ganderbal has 14 positive cases with 12 Active Positive, two recovered; Budgam 13 positive cases of which four are Active Positive with nine recovered cases; Kulgam has 06 cases and all are Active Positive; Pulwama three positive cases with two Active Positive, one recovered; Anantnag district has eight positive case and all are Active Positive.

READ | J&K Suffers Rs 270 Cr Losses Per Day Due To The Coronavirus Lockdown

Similarly, Jammu has 26 positive cases of whom 21 are Active Positive and 05 have recovered, Udhampur 20 positive cases of which 11 are Active Positive, eight recovered and one died, while as Samba district has four positive cases and all are Active Positive; Rajouri has 04 positive cases, 01 active positive and 03 cases have recovered; Kathua has one active case. Meanwhile, Kishtwar has only one positive case who has recovered.

(PTI Photo)

READ | J&K: Doubling Rate Of COVID-19 At 11.5 Days; Number Of Red Zones Double In 2 Weeks