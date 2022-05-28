12 new Covid cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) Odisha recorded 12 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, while there was no new fatality, the health department said.

There are 80 active coronavirus cases and eight more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.08 per cent and 14,773 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The state had logged nine infections and zero death on Friday.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The tally rose to 12,88,422, including 12,79,163 recoveries, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

