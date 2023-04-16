12 Person Die, 24 Injured After Tractor-trolley Falls Off Bridge In Uttar Pradesh

Twelve people, including eight children, were killed when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling fell off a bridge here on Saturday, police said.

Twenty-four people were also injured in the accident which took place near Birsinghpur village on the Tilhar-Nigohi road. The passengers from Ajmatpur village were on their way to fetch water from the Garra river for a 'Bhagwat Katha', they said.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to the spot to conduct rescue and relief operations.

Twelve people, including eight children and three women, were killed in the accident, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the accident. Twenty-one of them, including seven with serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College, said Chief Medical Superintendent Shailendra Kumar.

The remaining three are admitted to the Tilhar primary health centre, officials said.

The people travelling in the tractor-trolley were going to fetch water from the Garra river for a 'Bhagwat Katha'. The tractor-trolley fell from the bridge to the river bank near Birsinghpur village on the Tilhar-Nigohi road, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI.

Top officials, including SP Anand, rushed to the spot to oversee rescue operations. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families, his office said in a tweet in Hindi.

He directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured, the Chief Minister's Office said.

An official spokesperson in Lucknow said instructions have been issued to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured.

On the instructions of the chief minister, SDRF and NDRF teams and district administration officials rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work, the spokesperson said.