12 Suspected Omicron Patients Admitted To Delhi's LNJP Hospital, Results Awaited

As many as 12 Omicron suspects are now admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. According to sources, a total of eight Omicron suspects were admitted to the LNJP hospital on Thursday, while four were admitted today. Out of the total 12, ten have now been reported COVID positive. The remaining two are now awaiting results.

The Omicron fear in Delhi rises as ten international arrivals test positive for COVID-19. According to sources, the travellers who tested positive here are from various countries including the UK, France and Netherlands. While two still awaits results of the COVID test, samples of others have now been sent for genome sequencing for Omicron testing. The fresh coronavirus positive cases admitted at LNJP hospital come amid raised concern over the new variant, the first two cases of which were reported in Karnataka on Thursday.

Omicron scare in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday confirmed that as many as nine international travellers, including one from South Africa, who arrived at the Mumbai International Airport between 10 November and 2 December have tested positive for COVID-19. The Corporation also informed that the samples of the positive cases have been sent for genome sequencing. The fresh cases in international arrivals come amid the rising Omicron scare.

A total of nine travellers who arrived from foreign countries have now tested positive in Mumbai. The development comes only hours after the Maharashtra Government revised its guidelines for passengers arriving in the state. The Maha govt issued the new guidelines after the Union Health Ministry announced on Thursday that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India, both the cases have been found in Karnataka.

Two Omicron cases reported in Karnataka

The Centre on Thursday informed that two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected, in Karnataka, and asked people not to panic but to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Both the patients are men, aged 46 years and 66 years, with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said. Following the detection of two Omicron cases, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced and were being tested.

