12-year-old boy goes 'missing' in Rajasthan village

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy allegedly addicted to PUBG, a mobile online game, went “missing” from his village in Nagaur district along with a smartphone, police said on Friday.

Praveen, a student of class 7, left his house on Wednesday morning with his mother’s smartphone and Rs 700 in cash without informing anyone, police said.

When he did not return till afternoon his mother started searching for him, and when he could not be found, the family lodged a case of kidnapping against unknown person at Ladnun Police Station on Thursday, they said.

His uncle, who registered the case, said the boy used to play games like PUBG and was quite involved in the game for the last 5-6 days.

“When we failed to find him, we registered a case yesterday,” he said.

The boy's father lives in Assam.

The matter is being investigated, the police said. PTI SDA VN VN

