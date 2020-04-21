12-year-old Dies After Walking Over 100 Kms To Make Her Way Back Home Amid Lockdown

Jamalo Madkam, a 12-year-old died of electrolyte imbalance and exhaustion, after walking for over three days with 13 others, covering over 100 kilometres trying to make her way back home amid the lockdown. Jamalo died barely 11 kilometres before her home in Aded in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The deceased had left her house for the first time two months ago, to work at a chilli farm in Telangana along with some relatives and friends.

Jamalo was the only child of her parents

According to the officials, Jamalo died on April 18 and was the only child of Andoram (32) and Sukamati Madkam (30), who barely survive on the forest produce they collect. She went to Telangana with some women from the village and it was the first time that she had gone out to work informed Andoram. He further said that he last heard that Jamalo left Peruru village in Telangana, where she worked, on April 16 with a group. They decided to come back after learning about the lockdown extension and they would not get any work.

According to the sources, Jamalo died around 8 am on Saturday when the group reached the border of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The group could not inform the family as only one among them had a phone whose battery had died. Finally, when the group reached Bhandarpal village in Bijapur district, they managed to call her parents. A resident of the village requesting anonymity said he asked if he could make a phone call to the girl’s village. The Bhandarpal villagers also alerted police. The group of 13 with Jamalo included three children and eight women.

Medical Officer of Bijapur district Dr B R Pujari said that when they got the news, they immediately rushed over. As Telangana had cases, a team was sent out immediately to locate the group but they couldn't find them however a medical team from Bijapur managed to locate the group on the outskirts of Bhandarpal village, Dr Pujari informed. While Jamalo’s body was taken to a morgue, the group was sent into a quarantine facility. On Sunday evening, the parents arrived to take their daughter’s body.

Dr Pujari further informed that the girl is suspected to have died due to electrolyte imbalance and exhaustion, as the group had been walking three days. They walked through forests, and in one place, she also took a fall. The day after she died, Jamalo’s test results for coronavirus came negative. On Monday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced Rs 1 lakh for Jamalo’s family.

