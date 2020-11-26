12 Years On, 26/11 NSG Hero Lt. Col (retd) Sandeep Sen Recounts 'Operation Black Tornado'

On this day 12 years ago, Mumbai was besieged by a group of Pakistani terrorists for four days. More than 300 people were injured and about 166 people, including foreigners, were killed. Multiple security agencies were part of the rescue operations which saved hundreds of people and eliminated the terrorists. NSG's Lt. Col (retd) Sandeep Sen, who led the final siege at Nariman House during Operation Black Tornado spoke to Republic Media Network recounting the horrific attack and the challenges he faced during it.

'That was the only thing that bothered me'

"We in NSG, we are trained for such kind of situations. This is our bread and butter. We thrive on such kind of situations. So there's nothing challenging for us when such kind of situation ever comes or that particular operation is concerned. There is nothing unexpected or nothing new. We trained for it and we are supposed to handle it," Lt. Col (retd) Sandeep Sen.

Highlighting the "one thing that bothered" him was the safety and concern of the countrymen where the siege had taken place. "The problem was that the entire neighbourhood was on the rooftop and watching the show in utter disregard to their own safety. They were not aware and they are not supposed to be also of the weapons we use and their capabilities. There were high chances of any bullet hitting any onlooker and there were thousands of people all around us. The bullets we use may hit one window and pass through another one and hit someone. That was the concern or challenge you can say," he said.

READ | Cyclone Nivar moving slowly off Tamil Nadu coast; 'very severe storm' landfall in evening

READ | 'Carry bamboo sticks to strike back': BJP's West Bengal chief arms cadre against TMC

'Pakistan will try to delay the investigation at all costs'

On being asked whether Pakistan will ever help India in probing the 26/11 attack, he replied, "It is quite funny to expect that Pakistan will ever help in the investigation of the 26/11 attack. An army controlled democracy themselves planning and executing terror strikes through its so-called non-state actors is never ever going to do it. In fact, on the contrary, it will try to delay the investigation at all costs."

Ten terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. At least 166 people, including six Jews at the Chabad House and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured in the attacks which began on November 26, 2008.

READ | Mamata's message to miffed Suvendu Adhikari: 'Don't misunderstand TMC, I am still here'

READ | Asaduddin Owaisi dares BJP to 'bring PM Modi for muqabala in GHMC polls; then we'll see'