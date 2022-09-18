120-ft-high National Flag Dedicated In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dedicated a 120-foot-tall tricolour to the nation in Pulwama district on Sunday.

The Lt Governor unfurled the tricolour and received the Guard of Honour at Mini Secretariat, Pulwama.

"The tricolour is the symbol of one nation, one emotion, one identity. It is the honour and pride of our great nation, is the reflection of dreams of our forefathers and the aspirations of our youth," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also laid foundation stones for various youth-oriented projects in the district worth Rs 9.11 crore.

He said the new initiatives are aimed to empower the youth, enable self-development, sharpen skills and help them realize their dreams.

The district youth centre will provide modern facilities for sports, entertainment and skilling for the youth. On completion of the District Youth Library, the local youth will get better educational support and facilities like reading space, book bank, digital library, smart classroom and discussion room, he said.

"Empowering the youth, providing quality education and preparing them to be the future leaders is our topmost priority. The counselling centre will act as a one-stop solution for aspirants of competitive exams conducted by the UPSC and JKPSC," he added.

The 100-seat Rural BPO and IT-enabled services academy (ITES) with a 30-seat training academy is being set up in Pulwama, which will provide direct employment to young boys and girls of the district, and the training academy will create a new talent pool for the fast growing ITES sector, Sinha said.

Addressing the youth present in large numbers, the Lt Governor called upon them to follow the right path which leads to development, progress and nation building.

"The younger generation must aim big. They have the ability, the power to bring revolution and transform the world. All the youth must work together to build a fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free and job-oriented J-K and take a pledge to defeat the nefarious designs of the neighbouring country," he said.

Sinha appreciated the efforts of the Mission Youth towards youth engagement, developing creative leadership, extending hand-holding to thousands of youth and providing a right medium for them to grow and prosper.

The Lt Governor also urged the younger generation to join the efforts of the Union Territory administration to weed out corruption from Jammu and Kashmir.

"If you get any information about corrupt practices, immediately inform by sending a message to Anti-Corruption Bureau's WhatsApp number," he added.

