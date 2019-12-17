120 Infantry TA Battalion Celebrates Vijay Diwas

The 120 Infantry TA Battalion of Odisha celebrated Vijay Diwas on Monday. The Indian Army, across all of its posts, celebrated its 48th Vijay Diwas on December 16. The Victory Day is commemorated every year on December 16 to mark the Indian military's victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The war also marked the liberation of East-Pakistan, which later became the country of Bangladesh.