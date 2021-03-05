122 BBMP Corporators May Be Barred From Polls For Not Returning IPads Issued By Civic Body

Former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporators who have not returned the iPads issued to them by the civic body will not be allowed to contest the upcoming elections, warned BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Tuesday.

It has been six months since the five-year tenure of the BBMP Council ended, but as many as 122 of the 198 former councillors are yet to return their iPads to the civic agency.

'Return iPads or get barred from elections': BBMP Commissioner warns ex-corporators

The BBMP's Information Technology wing had issued iPads to all the corporators at a cost of 99 lakh. The devices were supposed to help the corporators access meeting agenda and other notices, proceedings, and major decisions taken at the BBMP council.

READ |Delhi municipal bypolls: Failing to win even one seat major setback from BJP, says AAP

READ | Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP wins 4 wards, Congress 1, BJP draws a blank

BBMP corporators warned

However, as per the officials, more than 100 corporators who received and used the iPads have not returned them, despite repeated reminders. The BBMP commissioner said those who have failed to return the iPads should do so at the earliest.

"The devices belong to the BBMP. Once their term is over, corporators have to return them. Despite two reminders, they have not followed the rule. When they are submitting a nomination for the election, they have to disclose the matter related to returning BBMP property. The nomination of those who failed to return the iPads will be rejected," he said.

READ | Bengaluru Model Of Development Ensured City's Top Ranking In Ease Of Living Index: CM

READ | 'High School Fail Ministers Will Use IPads?': Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams UP's 'loot Budget'