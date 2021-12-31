123 fresh Covid cases, 2 more deaths in J-K

Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 3,41,290, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,528, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 58 were reported from the Jammu division and 65 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 35, followed by 29 in Jammu district.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,337. So far, 3,35,425 patients have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

There are 50 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said. PTI SSB DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)