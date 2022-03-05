123 New COVID-19 Cases In Telangana

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Telangana rose further to 99.23 per cent with 123 new cases recorded in the state on Saturday.

A health department bulletin said 348 people recuperated from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,83,626.

The state reported 123 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,89,676, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatality.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 50, followed by Nalgonda and Sangareddy districts with nine cases each.

The bulletin said 27,454 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,939, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)