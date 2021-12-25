124 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 (PTI) Odisha logged 124 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 17 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 10,53,769, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll mounted to 8,451 as a 46-year-old man from Bhubaneswar succumbed to the infection. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the past, the bulletin said.

Seventeen children were among the 124 new cases.

Khurda district, where the state capital in located, registered 61 cases.

Odisha currently has 1,664 active cases, while 210 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,43,601.

On Friday, Odisha reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities.

Nearly 2.89 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID vaccine and around 1.96 crore beneficiaries have taken both the jabs, it added. PTI HMB RMS RMS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)