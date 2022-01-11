125 fresh Covid cases, one more death in Ladakh

Leh, Jan 11 (PTI) Ladakh's coronavirus caseload surged to 22,686 on Tuesday with 125 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 222 as one more person succumbed to the virus, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 118 were from Leh district and seven from Kargil district, they said.

The latest death was reported from Leh, the officials said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ladakh increased to 397. Of these, 373 cases are in Leh district and 24 in Kargil district, they said.

Of the total 222 deaths, 164 were reported from Leh and 58 from Kargil, they added.

Sixty-seven patients -- 60 in Leh and seven in Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals after recovering from coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,067. The recoveries account for over 98 per cent of the total cases, the officials said.

As many as 500 samples tested negative for coronavirus in Ladakh, they said. PTI AB DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)