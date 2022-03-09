128 Covid Cases, 1 Death In Odisha

Odisha recorded 128 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while another patient succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.28 per cent and 25 children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 45,776 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The state had logged 108 infections and zero death on Tuesday.

The toll rose to 9,102 with another fatality in Puri. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

There are 1,110 active COVID-19 cases, while Keonjhar district has no coronavirus patient at present.

The tally rose to 12,86,245, including 12,75,980 recoveries as 213 patients recovered in the previous day, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)