128 Covid cases, 6 deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 4 (PTI) Odisha reported 128 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 12,85,615, the Health department said on Friday.

Six more patients succumbed to the coronavirus, taking the death toll 9,091, it said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.26 per cent and 22 children were among the new infections, a bulletin stated, adding that 49,614 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The infections are the lowest since 123 cases on December 27. The state had logged 138 COVID-19 cases and zero death on Thursday. Odisha currently has 1,715 active COVID-19 cases, while 12,74,756 people have recovered from the disease, including 330 patients in the last 24 hours, it said. PTI HMB RG RG

