129 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday registered 129 fresh coronavirus cases and 2 fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 39,44,041 and 40,024 respectively.

There were 206 patients who got discharged and the number of recoveries were 39,01,636 so far, said a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 101 were from Bengaluru Urban, which also recorded 131 discharged and one death, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases across the State was 2,341.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.49 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.55 per cent.

The two deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru.

After Bengaluru urban, Tumakuru recorded the highest number of cases with 7 followed by Chitradurga (6), Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga (3) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,80,498 cases, Mysuru 2,29,416 and Tumakuru 1,59,822.

Cumulatively, 6,51,21,893 samples were tested of which 26,055 were examined today.

