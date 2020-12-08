13 Farmer Leaders To Meet Amit Shah Amid No Let-up In Stir Against Agrarian Laws

In a massive development, 13 farmers' leaders have been invited for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm on Tuesday. This comes a day ahead of the 6th round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions. The delegation comprising Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Hannan Mollah, Shiv Kumar Kakkaji, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Raldu Singh Mansa, Manjeet Singh Rai, Buta Singh Burjgil, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Darshan Pal, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, Bodh Singh Mansa and Jagjit Singh Dallewal have left for Shah's residence in the national capital.

Earlier, the farmer unions addressed a press conference after the culmination of the Bharat Bandh. Mentioning that the bandh was observed at around 10,000 places in 25 states, they claimed that it was successful. Moreover, Punjab Kisan Union's RS Mansa stated that the farmers should be allowed to hold the protest at Ramlila ground so as to avoid inconvenience to anyone from Haryana or Delhi.

We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/IWY2G1rMzZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 8, 2020

5th round of talks with farmers

After the 5th round of talks on December 5, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that the next round of talks with farmer leaders will be held on December 9. Assuring that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, he expressed that the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. Furthermore, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers.

On this occasion, he highlighted the initiatives of the Modi government for ensuring the welfare of farmers and reiterated that it had no intention of abolishing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees. During the meeting, the Centre was represented by Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Food and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. At the outset, the government gave a point-wise written reply to the farmer leaders. Maintaining that they had enough ration to last for a year of protests, they argued against allowing corporate farming.

According to them, the government and not the farmers would benefit from the three agrarian laws. During the deliberations, Tomar requested the farmers' representatives to ask the senior citizens and children among the protesters to go home. While some farmers have shifted to the designated Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari, many others are still protesting at the Delhi borders.

