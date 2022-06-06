13 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 6 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,517 on Monday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The state now has 93 active cases, while 12,79,245 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.14 per cent as 9,458 samples were tested for COVID-19, it added. PTI HMB ACD ACD

