13 held in Delhi for gambling

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested 13 people for allegedly gambling in Neb Sarai area here, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Tarzan (37), Hari Shankar (40), Anil (22), Raju (43), Rahul (29), Ravinder Sharma (37), Mohammad Halim (33), Mukesh (20), Lokesh (31), Jahid (43), Pankaj (24), Jitender (32) and Kafil Ahmed (40), they said.

“On Friday, police received information that some people were gambling in a building on MB Road, Khanpur. Police raided the premises and the accused were held,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Four packets of plastic cards and cash worth Rs 52,290 were recovered, police said.

