13 Killed In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior As Bus & Auto Collide; Most Victims Anganwadi Cooks

On the early morning of Tuesday, 13 people were killed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after a bus and auto-rickshaw collided. Eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. The accident happened around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an Anganwadi Kendra were returning home after work, said Gwalior Additional SP Amit Sanghi.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Ex-Gratia

Taking cognizance of the accident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mourned for the dead and announced that the state government will provide Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each to the kin of the deceased and 50 thousand for the injured.

He tweeted, "I and the people of the state are with mournful families in this hour of grief. They should not consider themselves alone. 4 lakh will be given to each deceased's family and Rs 50 thousand will be given to the injured from the state government".

In yet another tweet CM said, "There has been a lot of sadness due to the untimely death of many precious lives in the horrific Gwalior Bus and auto collision in Gwalior. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at their feet and the family to bear this pain. Peace!"

Narottam Mishra Reacts

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also took to Twitter and expressed his sadness over the deadly accident. He also informed about the relief that will be provided to the deceased's kin by the state government.

He tweeted in Hindi, "The sad news of the death of 13 people in the collision of a passenger bus and auto-rickshaw on Morena Road in Gwalior is disturbing. May God grant the departed souls peace and the family to bear this profound sorrow. The government will provide 4 lakh rupees to each deceased's family and Rs 50 thousand to the injured".