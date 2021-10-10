13 new cases take Sikkim's COVID tally to 31,667

Gangtok, Oct 10 (PTI) Sikkim on Sunday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, five less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,667, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 388 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from East Sikkim, five from West Sikkim and two from South Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 268 active cases, while 30,694 people have recovered from the disease. At least 317 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated out.

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases thus far at 17,617, followed by 6,997 in South Sikkim, 6,076 in West Sikkim and 660 in North Sikkim.

Over 2.53 lakh samples, including 292 in the last 24 hours, have been tested for COVID-19.

The positivity rate currently stands at 4.4 per cent and the recovery ratio at 97.9 per cent. PTI KDK BDC BDC

