13 places in Odisha record minimum temp below 10 deg C, Daringbadi coldest place at 4 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (PTI) Odisha continues to remain under the grip of a cold wave as 13 places recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius and Daringbadi in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 4 degrees Celsius on Monday, sources in the IMD said.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said that 13 stations across the state recorded night temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

While Daringbadi was the coldest place in the state as the mercury plummeted to as low as 4 degrees Celsius, it was followed by Jharsuguda (5.6), Phulbani (6.5), Sonepur (6.9), Keonjhar (7.4), Sundergarh and Bolangir (8 each), Bhawanipatna (8.9), Sambalpur, Talcher and Hirakud (9 each), Titlagarh (9.3) and Baripada (9.5).

Koraput recorded 10 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in the state capital Bhubaneswar was 13.8 degrees Celsius and in Cuttack it was 12.4 degrees Celsius.

This apart, many interior places including Daringbadi in Kandhamal district and Koida, Tensa and Kalamang areas in Sundergarh district, witnessed frost on Monday morning as the cold condition continued to prevail in the area for a week, an official at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast said that the minimum temperature (night temperature) is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the districts of Odisha during the next two days and no large change thereafter.

The minimum temperature will be below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days, it added.

Meanwhile, the Met office has issued an advisory suggesting people to remain indoors after sunset and early morning as the exposure to the cold condition could trigger health problems. PTI AAM RG RG

