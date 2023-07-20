13 Suspects Charged In Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case, Trial To Commence Soon

A Sessions Court on Wednesday framed charges on all the accused in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case. The court revealed 13 key suspects, including two primary accused. The session was presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Veerendra Singh in Prayagraj. On the Supreme court's decision, the case was transferred to Prayagraj in 2022. Tiwari, the president of the Hindu Samaj Party, was brutally murdered at his office in Lucknow on October 18, 2019, by two assailants.

The suspects facing charges include Ashfaq, Moinuddin, Sayed Asim Ali, Mo. Jafar Sadiq Kuppeyur, Pathan Rashid Ahmed, Faizan Member, Mohsin Salim Sheikh, and Yusuf Khan. Ashfaq and Moinuddin are accused of committing the murder using a knife and a gunshot. Additionally, Sayed Asim Ali is charged with disseminating objectionable videos to incite public sentiments and destroying evidence.

Yusuf Khan is alleged to have supplied the pistol and cartridges used in the crime, while Mo. Jafar Sadiq Kuppeyur is accused of harboring the murderers and manipulating the crime scene. Kaif Ali, Mo. Naved, Raees Ahmed, Mo. Kamaraj, and Mo. Asif Raja are charged with providing shelter to the culprits and tampering with evidence by removing the used mobile numbers associated with the crime.

The court will now begin the trial proceedings, which are scheduled to commence on August 1. The accused have denied all charges leveled against them, and their lawyers have presented their case before the court. Kamlesh Tiwari, a prominent Hindu nationalist leader, had been a controversial figure in Indian politics. In 2015, he was imprisoned under the National Security Act (NSA) for making inflammatory statements. Throughout his political career, he proved to be a thorn in the side of various political parties, including the BJP, SP, and BSP.

The murder of Kamlesh Tiwari had shocked the nation when it occurred in 2019. The postmortem report revealed that he had sustained 15 stab wounds and one gunshot wound. The assailants had also attempted to slit his throat. Before his murder, a substantial reward of 1.2 crore was offered by a particular religious group for his killing.

As the trial proceedings are set to begin, the nation awaits justice for the heinous crime committed against Kamlesh Tiwari. The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of prominent suspects and the political ramifications surrounding the tragic event. The court's verdict will undoubtedly be closely watched by both the public and political circles.