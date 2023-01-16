13 Trains Running Late In Northern Railway Region As Cold Wave Continues; Check List Here

Due to the ongoing cold wave and foggy conditions in northern India, 13 trains are running late in the region on January 16, Monday, informed the Indian Railways. Special trains, Express trains, Mail, and Super Fast express trains are running late in the range of 2.5-5 hours, as per the details.

In a bulletin, the Indian Railways informed that the Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express has been delayed by 5 hours, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express by 5.3 hours, Jaynagar-Amritsar Clone Special by 8 hours, MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express by 3.3 hours, and Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC SF Express by 1.3 hours. Several other trains have also been delayed.

Cold wave conditions to continue over North India

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday forecasted a cold wave to severe cold wave over pockets of North India and the national capital over the next three days, January 16-18. As per the IMD, the mercury will continue to settle at 3 degrees celsius, today, and tomorrow in Delhi-NCR.

The Met Office further added that on January 18, the temperature will continue to hover around 4 degrees celsius, failing to give any respite to the Delhiites from the intense cold wave this season.

Cold wave conditions are also very likely to continue over Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, and Chandigarh till January 17 and in isolated parts on January 18.

Schools closed in several states

Many local administrations in Uttar Pradesh have closed schools in view of the severe cold wave in the state. The district administration in Gorakhpur decided to shut schools till January 17 and in Meerut, the same order was passed but for classes till class 8. The union territory of Chandigarh also extended the winter break for students up to class 8 as a consequence of the cold and fog spell in the region.

Temperatures will fall by 2-4 degree celsius over northwest and adjoining central India over the next two days, the IMD has predicted.

Image: PTI