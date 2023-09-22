13 UK Universities, Institutes Discuss Areas Of Collaboration With 30 Varsities In Maharashtra

Open, distance and digital learning and technology, computer science and interdisciplinary areas were the focus of discussions at the Maharashtra-UK Conference on Higher Education here.

At the conference, 13 British universities and higher education bodies discussed areas of mutual collaboration with more than 30 state and private universities in Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra's rich educational ecosystem, with prominent institutions and top-notch research facilities, positions it as a hub for innovation and technology. The UK is a natural partner in our efforts to internationalise higher education across the state.

"We are looking forward to continuing our collaborations and dialogues with the UK higher education delegation to the state to expand the horizon of the youth in the state with bilateral collaboration for mutual benefit," Principal Secretary of the Department of Higher and Technical Education Vikas Chandra Rastogi said.

The largest-ever delegation of UK universities and education leaders is on a five-day visit to India to meet key stakeholders with discussions on internationalisation of higher education institutions through partnership, dual degrees and furthering research collaborations on the agenda.

Discussions between Maharashtra-based universities and visiting UK universities took place on two thematic areas on Thursday. The first theme included points on "open, distance and digital learning" as well as "technology, computer science, and interdisciplinary areas". The second theme focused on "social science, liberal arts and media" in addition to "healthcare and medical science".

The UK and Indian universities spoke about their thematic areas of preferences for partnerships. The delegates called for recommendations to take the partnership conversations forward.

Alison Barrett, Director India, British Council said, "Maharashtra has several ongoing partnerships between its institutions and those in the UK, showcasing the trust and collaboration that exists in higher education on both sides. It is already among the top four Indian states participating in the GGP (Going Global Partnerships) programme with 14 partnerships across nine universities." "Institutions from the state and the UK are engaged in pioneering programmes, and we are confident that our discussions will pave the way for even more mutually beneficial initiatives," she added.