UP: 13-year-old Girl To Be Awarded For Stopping Child Marriage In Family

A 13-year-old girl will be awarded by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for stopping a child marriage in her own family. As per the reports, Vanshika Gautam, is a class 8 student of Kasturba Gandhi Avasiya Vidyalaya in in Kharkhauda area. She is chosen among the 20 girls who will be felicitated by Adityanath in Lucknow ahead of International Women’s Day.

Girl to be felicitated

As per the reports, just before a year ago Vanshika intervened when her paternal aunt was preparing to marry her 16-year-old cousin. She reportedly said that it was her who convinced her aunt and her family that they cannot get her married before the age of 18. Later, Gautam's family agreed to let her continue her education. According to the reports, Vanshika is a member of Meena Manch, girl's activity group that aims at improving school enrolment and spreading awareness on various issues. Kumari Priyankar, warden of Kasturba Gandhi Avasiya Vidyalaya, reportedly said that Gautam had been invited to Lucknow along with other girls where they will be felicitated for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Kamla Rani Varun on January 14 has reportedly said that social evils like child marriages are still predominant in the state. She has also opined that it is one of the reasons behind medical conditions like anemia among women. "Earlier, people did not care about the education and health of their girl child. However, times are changing.

But even today, child marriages are taking place across the state even in the neighboring areas of a city like Lucknow, let alone far away rural areas," Kamla said addressing an event. "Girls are being married at an age when they don't even know what marriage is. Then, they also give birth at a young age. What can be worse than a child giving birth to another child?" she added. The cabinet minister has said that child marriage still prevails in places like Barabanki and Ayodhya where girls are married off at an age as young as seven.

