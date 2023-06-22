13-year-old Raped By BRS Councillor’s Brother In Telangana

The Telangana Police arrested a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) councillor and his brother in connection with a rape case. BRS Councillor Radha Krishna and his brother Ravi were arrested under the POCSO Act and sent to judicial remand for allegedly raping a minor in Telangana's Bodhan town.

The mother of the 13-year-old minor girl filed a complaint with the police stating that the girl had been chained and raped by Ravi. She stated that the accused's brother Radha Krishna sought to protect him and warned the girl and her family against approaching the police.

"The BRS councillor not only supported his brother, he also threatened us not to inform anyone about the matter," the complainant said, adding that the family immediately approached the local police station in Bodhan, demanding strict action against the accused.

In an official statement, Nizamabad CP K R Nagaraju confirmed that "two days ago, a minor was raped by BRS councillor's brother Ravi. The incident came to light after the victim girl informed her mother about it, after which the mother approached BRS Councillor K Radha Krishna over the incident, but the councillor tried to threaten her and told her not to inform anyone about it."

Meanwhile, Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir visited the victims’ families and said that the councillor has been suspended from the party with immediate effect. Standing by the victim’s family, Aamir called for stern action against the accused and his brother.