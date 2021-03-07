13-yo Indian-origin Schoolgirl Becomes Youngest Member To Join UK's Europe Math Olympiad

Aanya Goyal, a 13-year-old Indian-origin girl who is has become the youngest person to be selected for the United Kingdom of the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad which will be hosted by Georgia in April. Goyal, who goes to Alleyn’s School in south London, utilized the Lockdown in 2020 to follow a passion for mathematical problem-solving.

"The Olympiad problems are all about being creative and digging deep. Sometimes a problem can take many days to solve but it is all about not giving up easily and keep coming up with new ideas", said Aanya.

She added, "Maths means problem-solving. Before I started school and in primary, I did a lot of puzzles, crosswords, sudoku variants, and kakuro, etc. In secondary, I did codebreaking, cypher challenges, chess, and linguistics, said the schoolgirl, who is excited about not only making the cut for the team but also being selected alongside one of her role models, Yuhka Machino, recognized as the world’s best female mathematician. As someone exempt from normal maths lessons at school, Aanya’s entire focus is on specialized math problem-solving and she hopes to inspire others to overcome the view that maths is a tough subject."

British Mathematical Olympiad

Over 600,000 secondary school students across the UK appear for the UKMT challenges every year and only the top 1,000 are invited to the British Mathematical Olympiad in November. Of these, the top 100 are invited to Round 2 of the British Mathematical Olympiad in January a three-and-a-half-hour competition comprising four challenging problems. Aanya went on to achieve a Distinction and was ranked among the top four girls to be selected for the UK team for the EGMO, also becoming the youngest a record held by a 15-year-old until now.

