New Delhi: 130th Foundation Day Of National Archives Of India Celebrated

General News

On the occasion of 130th Foundation Day of National Archives of India, an exhibition on 'Jallianwala Bagh' was conducted on Wednesday

On the occasion of 130th Foundation Day of National Archives of India (NAI), an exhibition on 'Jallianwala Bagh' was held to showcase the national treasures on Wednesday, March 11, at the premises of National Archives, New Delhi. Based on the original documents, this exhibition was an endeavour to commemorate the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The exhibition was displayed with the help of original and digital copies of archival documents relating to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre available in the Archives department.

