132 Eminent Indian Personalities Oppose Pulitzer Award To Kashmiri AP Photographers

Opposing the 2020 Pulitzer Prize awarded to Kashmiri photographers Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan, and Channi Anand from Associated Press, 132 eminent Indian personalities, on Sunday, have written an open letter to the Administrator, Board, and Jury of the Pulitzer Prize 2020. The letter has taken objection to the usage of the term 'contest territory of Kashmir', stating it was an attack on India's sovereignty and disrespect of the Indian Constitution. The 132 signatories of the letter include Padma awardees, former MPs, Army officers, and vice-chancellors of several Indian government universities.

132 personalities oppose Pulitzer prize

The letter also mentions that the personalities opposed the photos taken by Dar Yasin and Mukhtar Khan and not Channi Anand as the former used the term 'Indian controlled Kashmir' and that their photos promoted 'lies, misrepresentation of facts and separatism', but not the latter. It also condemns the caption which states 'Indian security forces killed five militants and the 11-year-old hostage in three separate clashes in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir', hence blaming the Indian Army for the death of the child. In comparison, the letter references several Indian newspapers that have covered the fact that it was the militants who had taken the child as a hostage and were eliminated by the Indian army.

One of the signatories, Dr. Bejon Misra - Visiting Professor Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University, spoke to Republic TV expressing his disdain for the recognition, saying, "We say that they (Pulitzer) must look at the truth and those people who are not fair with us, who are anti-national are recognised. What manner is this? We as citizens want to say that when we are doing something extremely internal, why should external forces be interfering? When we are doing in a legal, open, transparent manner, and people are going behind the back and doing all kinds of mischievous things - misleading the people and the world, and they are recognised for that".

He added, "So it is high time we speak up and put an end to this. They are trying to derail us where we are winning grounds, trying to get peace and tranquility. This is not a political issue, but a citizen issue."

Kashmiri photographers win Pulitzer award

The three Kashmiri AP photographers were awarded the Pulitzer prize 2020 for feature photography in black and white or color. The citation read, "For striking images captured during a communications blackout in Kashmir depicting life in the contested territory after India stripped it of its semi-autonomy". While several Indians congratulated these photojournalists for winning the most prestigious award for journalism, BJP has slammed the selection of their work - calling it an attack on India's sovereignty in Jammu-Kashmir.