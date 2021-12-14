132 New Cases Added To AP's Covid-19 Tally

Andhra Pradesh logged 132 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the cumulative positives to 20,75,108.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, the state reported 186 recoveries, making it a total of 20,58,817 so far, the latest bulletin said.

As one more death was reported, the Covid-19 toll now touched 14,468, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases fell further to 1,823.

Krishna district continued the trend and reported the lone death in the state in a day. The district saw 22 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 days, while the remaining 12 districts combined registered only 19.

Srikakulam district logged 36 fresh cases, Visakhapatnam 19, Guntur 14, East Godavari 13 and Krishna 11.

The remaining eight districts added less than 10 new cases each in a day.

