134 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 3,10,777 on Monday as 134 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,179, they said.

As many as 3,267 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,232. With 241 more people recuperating from the disease, the total number of recoveries increased to 3,05,346, they said.

